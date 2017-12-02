The US Navy said on Saturday that it has reprimanded two aviators for skywriting a giant phallus over Washington State last month.

Commander of Naval Air Forces, Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, handed down the punishment after convening a Field Naval Aviator Evaluation Board to address the matter, The Military Times reported.

"The American people rightfully expect that those who wear the Wings of Gold exhibit a level of maturity commensurate with the missions and aircraft with which they've been entrusted," Shoemaker said in a statement following the decision.

"Naval aviation continually strives to foster an environment of dignity and respect.

"Sophomoric and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in Naval aviation today."



A military source told that although the nature of their reprimand would not be made public, the individuals responsible were permitted to retain their status as aviators, the MailOnline reported.

Following the November 16 incident, US Navy chiefs ordered the fighter jet aircrew grounded after the stunt garnered massive Internet attention around the world.

Those officials from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island also apologised for the unseemly display.

"The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable," officials said in a statement at the time.

They described the act as 'immature' and 'unethical' and vowed to punish the crew responsible for the stunt.

The aviators, who belonged to Electronic Attack Squadron 130, used an EA-18 Growler aircraft during the incident, the Times reported.

According to the US Navy, the jet "left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground."

Although administrative proceedings have concluded, a command investigation into the incident is still ongoing at Carrier Air Wing 3, the squadron's operational command, according to The Military Times.