LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has been praised for grabbing hold of a van as it dangled on an icy bridge over a highway with the driver trapped inside.

The West Yorkshire Police force said Constable Martin Willis arrived Friday at the scene of an accident that had left the large van teetering on the edge of the bridge.

Willis says he could see the van sway every time another vehicle passed. He grabbed the rear axle and held it until a fire department crew arrived.

Willis said Saturday he told the driver not to panic and "whatever you do, don't move."

Advertisement

The fire service says the driver is recovering in a hospital.

The constable posted pictures of the rescue on Twitter, where he goes by @WYP_PCWILLIS or Motorway Martin.