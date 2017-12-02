WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada says he sincerely apologizes for anything he may have said or done that made a former campaign aide feel uncomfortable, but he doesn't recall any of the circumstances she described in a report accusing the first-term congressman of sexual harassment.

The accusations in a report from BuzzFeed News have prompted the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to call on Kihuen to resign.

Advertisement

Kihuen indicates in a statement released by his office that he's prepared to stay on. He says he was raised in a strong family that taught him to treat women with the upmost dignity and respect.

He says, "I have spent my fifteen years in public service fighting for women's equality, and I will continue to do so."

___

6:10 p.m.

The chairman of the House Democrats' campaign committee is calling on a first-term congressman from Nevada to step down after a report that he allegedly sexually harassed his campaign's finance director.

BuzzFeed News reported Friday that Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen is alleged to have repeatedly made sexual advances toward the aide during his 2016 congressional campaign. Buzzfeed withheld her name at her request.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan says House members and candidates should be held to the highest standard, and anyone guilty of sexual harassment or assault should not hold elected office. He adds, "Congressman Kihuen should resign."

Congressional leaders are under pressure to respond to a national outcry against sexual harassment.