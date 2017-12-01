He was dumped by a President and his nine-months pregnant wife earlier this year, but "The Mooch", while still out of the White House, is no longer in the doghouse.

Anthony Scaramucci had a hell of a July. In a matter of just 11 days he was appointed Donald Trump's communications director, dumped by his wife Deidre Ball, and then sacked by Trump.

Now, "The Mooch" and Ms Ball have confirmed they are back together, and he is living back under the family roof with their new baby, TMZ reports.

Ms Ball has dropped her divorce case, taken out in July when their three-year-marriage went south, reportedly because she was sick of his political ambition, news.com.au reports.

His political ambitions went spectacularly, and similarly south when, hired as White House Communications Director he managed to barely limp into double-figure days of service.

But during the appointment lasting less than a fortnight, he deleted tweets supporting Hillary Clinton, prompted the exit of Sean Spicer, lost his marriage, embarked on an expletive-ridden tirade about leaders on the phone to a journalist, missed the birth of his son, and warred publicly with and forced out former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Scaramucci was on Air Force One on his way to the President's speech at the National Scout Jamboree when Ms Ball had the baby two weeks early, on July 24. He sent his wife "a short, congratulatory text". She filed for divorce after the birth.

In the bitter fallout after they split, former Wall Street executive Scaramucci reportedly ordered a paternity test for the newborn.

I'll WORK WITH TRUMP AGAIN

Since leaving the White House, Scaramucci has launched a media venture called the Scaramucci Post, talked about a book or a movie about the West Wing, and in an interview with the Boston Globe, insisted his ten-day White House tenure was a resounding success.

He told the publication last month he remains in close touch with the White House, although he hadn't spoken with Trump for more than a month.

''I have very good relationships there still, and you have to remember we were a team for 18 months, and so we all had different roles. And so I'm still playing my role frankly. I'm an advocate for the president, media surrogate when I need to be,'' Scaramucci said.

He said he was concentrating on his own businesses, but expects to help out at Trump's re-election campaign.

Of his short tenure, he joked that he had expected his term at the White House to have a longer shelf life than a ''carton of milk.''

And he said it was successful because he helped bring the issue of unauthorised leaks under control.

''We identified quickly who many of the leakers were, and they're gone,'' he said. ''You and I both know the leaks are down substantially. And that's a positive thing for the president.''