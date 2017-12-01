California regulators have nixed a plan to let self-driving car manufacturers evade liability for crashes if the vehicle hasn't been maintained according to manufacturer specifications.

The new rules released this week delete a provision that was suggested by General Motors, according to Consumer Watchdog, a non-profit advocacy group.

John Simpson, the group's privacy and technology director, called the change a "major victory for consumers." He said the rules could have absolved car makers of accident responsibility if a car owner hadn't cleaned his sensors appropriately.

California Department of Motor Vehicles spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said the change came after a thoughtful review of comments.

The department is taking comments on the latest changes until December 15. The final regulations are expected to be enacted early next year.