ALTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 32-year-old man has died in a car crash close to the site of a crash that killed his mother last week.

Police say Alexander Gardner's truck slammed into a tree at a curve in the road in Alton. The crash was discovered on Friday morning and police believe the crash happened during the previous night.

Gardner's mother, 63-year-old Robin Gardner, was killed on Nov. 24 about a mile away when her car was struck head-on by another vehicle. The other driver in that case was charged with manslaughter.