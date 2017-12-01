Clay craft kits that may contain mold are among this week's recalled consumer products. Other recalled products include bourbon glasses that can break during use and utility vehicles with faulty seatbelts.

Here's a more detailed look:

CLAY CRAFT KITS

DETAILS: "totally me!" clay craft kits. Model number AD11244 is printed on the bottom of the box. The "totally me!" logo is printed on the front of the craft kit box. They were sold at Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores nationwide from January 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: Mold can be present in the clay, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of mold in the clay. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 6,000.

FOR MORE: Call Toys R Us at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.toysrus.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

BOURBON GLASSES

DETAILS: 8 oz. Bourbon Taster Glasses. The glasses have one of three logos laser-etched on the bottom of the glass: "Kentucky Bourbon Trail," ''Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tours" or "SIV". The glasses were sold in boxed sets of four glasses and also sold individually. They were sold at Libbey outlet stores in Shreveport, Louisiana and Toledo, Ohio, Total Wine stores nationwide, various distillery gift shops, commercial customers for use in restaurants, and at libbey.com, iwawine.com and kybourbontrailshop.com from May 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: The glasses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of incidents involving 12 glasses breaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 229,000.

FOR MORE: Call Libbey Glass at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.libbey.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

UTILITY VEHICLES

DETAILS: This recall involves Kubota RTV-X series utility vehicles with model numbers ending in 900, 1100, 1120D and 1140. The diesel-powered vehicles were sold in orange and camouflage. Kubota and Diesel are printed on the side of the rear bed box. The model number is on the side of the unit and on the data plate located on the back of the cab, between the cab and the bed. They were sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from June 2015 through June 2017.

WHY: The seat belt stays can break, posing an injury hazard to consumers in the event of a crash.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of seat belt stays breaking worldwide. No incidents have been reported in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 26,900.

FOR MORE: Call Kubota at 800-752-0290 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.kubota.com and click on "More," then "Safety" and then "Safety Notices" for more information.

PAIN RELIEVING CREAM

DETAILS: The recalled Synodrin Lidocaine Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Cream is in a white jar with a blue label with "Synodrin Lidocaine Maximum Strength 4% Pain Relieving Cream" printed on the front. The jars measure about three inches in diameter, are three inches tall and weigh about 4 ounces. They were sold in a blue box with yellow letters "Lidocaine" and white letters "Maximum Strength 4% Pain Relieving Cream." The brand name Synodrin is printed on the jar and the box. The box and jar have UPC code 8 64751 00032 6 printed on the right side. They were sold at Albertsons/Safeway, Giant, Harris Teeter, Meijer, Stop & Shop and Rite-Aid stores nationwide and online at Jet.com and Amazon.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for about $19.

WHY: The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 56,000.

FOR MORE: Call Natural Solutions for Life toll-free at 855-499-6435 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.Synodrin.com and click on "About Us" and then "Recall Information" for more information.

LIGHT FIXTURE

DETAILS: This recall involves the Flos Romeo Moon model S2 and Romeo Louis II model S2 pendant lamps. The model number is printed on a label on the shade. The lamps have an internal glass diffuser covered by a flared glass or crystal shade that suspends from the ceiling by steel wires. Consumers can tell if their lamp is part of the recall by examining the underside of the ring holding the glass diffuser. If this piece is plastic only, it is part of the recall. They were sold at Design Within Reach, Lumens, Ylighting, and other lighting stores and online at Flos.com from January 1996 through December 2006 for between $800 and $1,900.

WHY: The glass diffuser can detach and fall, posing an impact injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,000.

FOR MORE: Call Flos toll-free at 888-952-9541 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Flos at info@flosusa.com, or online at www.flos.com and click on "Romeo Notice to Customers " for more information.