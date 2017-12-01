WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are lining up a House vote next week on a bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.

The measure is the first gun-related legislation to move in Congress since the deadly mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The bill, a top priority of the National Rifle Association, would allow gun owners with state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. Supporters say it would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits. Opponents say the bill could endanger public safety.

Lawmakers expect to take up the bill on Wednesday or Thursday.