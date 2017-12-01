WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Trade Organization is saying it failed to persuade the Argentine government to grant credentials to all civil society experts interested in attending a ministerial meeting next month in Buenos Aires.

A WTO spokesperson tells The Associated Press in an email that the organization and the Argentine government have different perspectives on the matter and referred additional questions to the South American country.

A spokesperson from the Argentine embassy in Washington said it referred the AP inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

A network of 250 civil society organizations around the world said Thursday that 63 of its experts who were planning to attend a ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization Dec. 10-13 in Buenos Aires had their credentials revoked by the Argentine government.