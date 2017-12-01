This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

A woman dressed as a Christmas fairy takes part in an annual Christmas Parade in La Paz, Bolivia organized by local merchants.

The pre-Columbian archaeological site La Luz in Lima, Peru is flanked by a private soccer field players rent. While in neighboring Ecuador, a supporter of former President Rafael Correa holds up a belt, the word for which in Spanish is "correa," as he waits for the ex-leader to speak at his party's headquarters.

A group of people from Teotihuacan in Mexico waft incense to perform rites at the site where the body of Lesvy Berlin Osorio was found on the campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. And in Mexico's capital an acrobat from Cirque du Soleil rehearses for the show "Seventh Day, I Won't Rest."

Brazil's Gremio club soccer players carry their coach Renato Gaucho after winning the Copa Libertadores following their victory over Argentina's Lanus. And in Rio de Janeiro, soldiers stand next to a wall mural of a Bible with verses from Psalms as they fight drug traffickers in the Morro do Barbante slum.

National Palace musicians wait for the start of a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Ruelle Vaillant massacre in Port-au-Prince, when Haitian soldiers shot and killed 15 people as they waited to vote in the country's first democratic elections since the end of the 29-year Duvalier dictatorship.

A building with a mural of a woman is reflected in a puddle of water in Asuncion, Paraguay. In Guatemala, candles illuminate the coffin of Ixil Mayan Nicolas Toma Cabinal before a mass burial of civil war victims.

Tati Almeida, member of mothers of "Plaza de Mayo," holds the Spanish sign: "They are 30,000," referring to those killed by the Argentine dictatorship as the verdicts for the accused in a human rights trial are shown on a live video in Buenos Aires.

Also in Argentina, children's drawings depicting the missing ARA San Juan submarine hang on a fence enclosing the Mar de Plata Naval Base.

Men and boys joke as they take a break from collecting plastic and cardboard to resell at The Crematory dump on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, two days ahead of general elections.

