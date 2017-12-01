A Mexican immigrant in the US has been acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges following a high-profile trial that took place at the height of the immigration debate in the country.

The undocumented immigrant, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, was on trial for the death of Kathryn Steinle, who died while out walking on a San Francisco pier.

The jury reached a verdict in six days and convicted Garcia Zarate of possessing a firearm but found him not guilty of assault with a firearm.

Steinle died in July 2015. She was a 32-year-old medical equipment saleswoman.

Known as Kate, she was walking along the pier when she was struck by a bullet and died in her father's arms.

The accused admitted to firing the weapon but said it was an accident.

He was homeless at the time of the shooting and had multiple felony convictions on his record as well as five prior deportations to Mexico.

Donald Trump used Steinle's killing and Garcia Zarate's trial in his campaign for president, while calling for tougher immigration laws.

In a campaign speech, Trump mentioned Steinle's name and described her as having been "gunned down in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, by an illegal immigrant, deported five previous times".

"And they knew he was no good," he added.

The sentencing date has not been set.