A Chinese man has been fined after getting caught repainting road markings to aid his own commute.

The man was fined 1000 yuan (about $220) for repainting the markings in the city of Lianyungang, Jiangsu province.

He told police he decided to repaint the arrows to redirect traffic after getting fed up with his commute.

"I saw that the straight lane was always packed with cars, while the lane that turns left has a lot of space," he told the police, according to local media.

"I thought changing the signs would make my commute smoother."

The road signs have now been returned back to normal.