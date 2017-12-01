EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

Moscow — football, World Cup draw.

thru 3, Bahamas — golf, US PGA Tour, World Challenge.

Advertisement

thru 3, Gold Coast, Australia — golf, European-Australasian Tours, Australian PGA Championship.

thru 3, Mauritius — golf, European Tour, Mauritius Open.

thru 5, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test.

thru 3, Beaver Creek, Colorado — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 3, Lake Louise, Canada — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — rugby, Dubai Sevens.

thru 6, Adelaide, Australia — cricket, 2nd Ashes test.

thru 6, New Delhi, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd test.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. South Africa.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, World Cup final: Australia vs. England.

New York — boxing, Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali for Cotto's WBO junior middleweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Oscar Negrete for Vargas' WBC junior featherweight title.

No new major events.

No new major events.

Europe — football, Champions League group matches: Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, Benfica vs. Basel, Celtic vs. Anderlecht, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Roma vs. Qarabag, Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, Olympiakos vs. Juventus, Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon.

Europe — football, Champions League group matches: Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow, Maribor vs. Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, Feyenoord vs. Napoli, Porto vs. Monaco, Leipzig vs. Besiktas, Tottenham vs. APOEL, Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund.

thru 10, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, Joburg Open.

Europe — football, Europa League.

thru 10, St. Moritz, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 10, Naples, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Shootout.

thru 10, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 13, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

thru 10, Cape Town, South Africa — rugby, South Africa Sevens.

New York — boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux for Lomachenko's WBO super featherweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa for vacant IBF junior lightweight title.

Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.