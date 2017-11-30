LONDON (AP) — Iceland has announced a broad new governing coalition, with Left Green Movement leader Katrin Jakobsdottir as prime minister.

The three-party coalition was formed Thursday, a month after Icelanders voted for the third time in four years. Political divisions and crises have roiled the country since its economy was ravaged by the global financial crisis.

The Independence Party, which led the previous government, took the largest share of the vote in the Oct. 28 election but failed to secure a majority in the parliament, known as the Althingi. A record eight parties won seats.

The Left Green Movement finished second with 17 percent. The 41-year-old Jakobsdottir holds a graduate degree in Icelandic literature and would be among the world's youngest leaders.