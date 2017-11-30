BERLIN (AP) — Germany's unemployment rate fell to 5.3 percent in November as the labor market in Europe's largest economy remained strong.

The Federal Labor Agency said Thursday the rate fell from 5.4 percent in October, with the number of people registered as unemployed at 2.37 million in November, down some 20,000 from the previous month. The number of unemployed fell 164,000 in November 2017 compared with the same month a year ago.

October was the first time since German reunification that the number of unemployed dropped below 2.4 million.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was steady at 5.6 percent and the number of people out of work was 18,000 lower than in October.