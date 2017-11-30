Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT PHOTOS SAY ABOUT NEW NORTH KOREAN BALLISTIC MISSILE

Images of the Hwasong-15, a new ICBM Pyongyang claims can reach any target in the continental U.S., is a goldmine for rocket experts trying to parse reality from bluster.

2. ANOTHER BIG NAME FALLS

Matt Lauer's firing as host of NBC's "Today" makes him the biggest media figure brought down by sexual misconduct allegations since Bill O'Reilly and Roger Ailes were ousted from Fox News Channel.

3. AFTER ADULATION, A RECKONING

Hero celebrities have fallen before — Bill Cosby to name one — but never in the rapid succession that has rocked so many worlds since revelations about Harvey Weinstein exploded into the mainstream in October.

4. WHO HAS BEEN QUERIED IN RUSSIA PROBE

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators about former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

5. POPE FRANCIS WRAPS UP VISIT TO MYANMAR WITH MASS

The pontiff is now in neighboring Bangladesh where the Muslim Rohingya refugee crisis is expected to take center stage.

6. US TROOPS GET FREEZE-DRIED PLASMA FOR BATTLEFIELD BLOODSHED

The Special Operations fighters that U.S. generals are sending off to fight in remote mountains and deserts now have blood plasma in their first aid kits.

7. AP FACT CHECK: ANTI-MUSLIM VIDEOS MISREPRESENT

Like much other propaganda, the anti-Muslim videos spread around by Trump mix grains of truth, fakery and shades in between, overlaid with a message meant to be a blunt hammer blow for a cause.

8. US FREES AFRICAN ASYLUM-SEEKER WHO'S ON LIFE SUPPORT

The case of 33-year-old Saliou Ndiaye of Senegal raises questions about the United States' responsibility for immigration detainees' care, AP finds.

9. EARLY HOLIDAY SHOPPING REVEALS TRENDS

As shoppers have bought TVs and toys so far this holiday season, they've shown a desire for deals but also an inclination for some impulse spending, retail experts say.

10. WHERE THE FOCUS IS ON TIGER WOODS

When the 14-time major champion tees it up in the Bahamas for a competitive round for the first time in nearly 10 months, the question is how long his latest comeback from injury will last.