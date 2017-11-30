North Korea released dozens of photos today of the Hwasong-15, a new intercontinental ballistic missile it claims can reach any target in the continental United States.

The photo dump, published in the paper and online editions of the ruling party's official daily, is a goldmine for rocket experts trying to parse reality from bluster.

Their general conclusion is that it's bigger, more advanced and comes with a domestically made mobile launcher that will make it harder than ever to pre-emptively destroy. But there's a potentially major catch: it might not have the power to go much farther than the West Coast if it is loaded down with a real nuclear warhead, not a dummy like the one it carried in its test launch.

Here's a closer look:

THE MISSILE

The North's new missile appears to be significantly bigger than the Hwasong-14 ICBM it tested twice in July.

Note how it dwarfs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stands about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall. In a tweet just after the photos were published, Michael Duitsman, a researcher at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey, California, said: "This is very big missile ... And I don't mean 'Big for North Korea.' Only a few countries can produce missiles of this size, and North Korea just joined the club."

Size is important because a missile targeting the United States would have to carry a lot of fuel. Duitsman also suggested the new ICBM appears to have a different engine arrangement and improved steering.

THE LAUNCHER

North Korea boasted repeatedly in its announcement of the launch that the Hwasong-15 was fired from a domestically made erector-launcher vehicle. Its photos back that up.

Being able to make its own mobile launch vehicles, called TELs, frees the North from the need to get them from other countries, like China, which is crucial considering the tightening of international sanctions that Pyongyang faces. TELs make it easier to move missiles around and launch them from remote, hard-to-predict locations. That makes finding and destroying the Hawasong-15 before a launch more difficult.

THE PAYLOAD

North Korea claims the Hwasong-15 can carry a "super-heavy" nuclear payload to any target in the mainland United States. The re-entry vehicle, that nose cone in the photo, does indeed look quite large.

But the heavier the load the shorter the range. Michael Elleman, a leading missile expert, has suggested in the respected 38 North blog that Hwasong-15's estimated 13,000-kilometer range assumes a payload of around 150 kilograms, which is probably much lighter than any real nuclear payload the North can produce.

To get to the West Coast, the North needs to keep that weight down to 500 kilograms. Whether it can do that remains questionable.

"Kim Jong Un's nuclear bomb must weigh less than 350 kilograms if he expects to strike the western edges of the US mainland," Elleman esitmated. "A 600-kilogram payload barely reaches Seattle."

Haley: North Korea "brings us closer to war"

American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, speaks to Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Wu Haitao after a Security Council meeting. Photo / AP

The US ambassador to the United Nations said North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile — which some observers believe could reach the Eastern US — "brings us closer" to a war the US isn't seeking.

Nikki Haley, speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, said that if war comes as a result of further acts of "aggression" like the latest launch, "make no mistake the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed".

"The dictator of North Korea made a decision yesterday that brings us closer to war, not farther from it," Haley said.

"We have never sought war with North Korea and still today we do not seek it."

The Trump administration threatened new sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive government shattered 2½ months of relative quiet with its most powerful weapon test yet.

Images show what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. Photo / AP

President Donald Trump tweeted that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Pyongyang's "provocative actions," and he vowed that "additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!"

Trump's top diplomat, Rex Tillerson, said the US could target financial institutions doing business with the North.

At the emergency Security Council meeting, China's deputy UN ambassador Wu Haitao reiterated the China-Russia proposal for North Korea to suspend all nuclear and missile tests and for the US and South Korea to suspend all military exercises.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also urged North Korea to stop the tests and called on the US and South Korea to cancel large-scale military maneuvers scheduled for December.

Haley said the world's nations have the power to further isolate and reverse North Korea's dangerous course, by cutting all ties to the country and enforcing UN sanctions. She said Trump during his call to Xi urged the Chinese president to cut off all oil deliveries to North Korea.

"That would be a pivotal step in the world's effort to stop this international pariah," she said.

The fresh deliberations about new forms of punishment for North Korea came after its government said it successfully fired the "significantly more" powerful, nuclear-capable ICBM. Outside governments and analysts concurred the North had made a jump in missile capability.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. Photo / AP

The North Korean leader watching the intercontinental ballistic missile test. Photo / AP

A resumption of Pyongyang's torrid testing pace in pursuit of a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles that can hit the U.S. mainland had been widely expected. But the power of the missile and suddenness of the test jolted the Korean Peninsula and Washington. The launch at 3:17 am Wednesday local time — early Tuesday afternoon in the US capital — indicated an effort to perfect the element of surprise and obtain maximum attention in the US.

In a government statement released through state media, North Korea said the Hwasong-15, the "greatest ICBM," could be armed with a "super-large heavy nuclear warhead" and is capable of striking the "whole mainland" of the US.

The North said the missile reached a height of 4,475 kilometers and traveled 950 kilometers before accurately hitting a sea target, similar to the flight data announced by South Korea's military.

After the launch, it said leader Kim Jong Un "declared with pride" that his country has achieved its goal of becoming a "rocket power." State TV said Kim gave the order, and it broadcast a photo of Kim's signed order where he wrote: "Test launch is approved. Taking place at the daybreak of Nov. 29! Fire with courage for the party and country!"

Speaking yesterday, Trump could not resist taking a dig at Kim. Digressing during a speech in Missouri on tax reform, Trump called Kim "Little Rocket Man" and described him as "a sick puppy".

The North Korean launch was a message of defiance to the Trump administration after it restored North Korea to a US list of terror sponsors.

It raises fears of war or a pre-emptive US strike and casts a deeper shadow over the security of the Winter Olympics early next year in South Korea.

A rattled Seoul responded by almost immediately launching three of its own missiles in a show of force. South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed worry that North Korea's missile threat could force the US to attack the North before it masters a nuclear-tipped long-range missile.

The launch was North Korea's first since September 15 and may have broken any efforts at diplomacy. US officials have sporadically floated the idea of direct talks with North Korea if it maintained restraint.The missile also appeared an improvement on North Korea's past launches.

In his call with Xi, Trump made clear "the determination of the United States to defend ourselves and our allies," according to a White House statement. Trump also "emphasized the need for China to use all available levers to convince North Korea to end its provocations and return to the path of denuclearization".

The Trump administration bolstered US sanctions against North Korea last week and imposed new restrictions on North Korean shipping firms and Chinese companies that deal with the North.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency said Xi told Trump that China remained determined to clear the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons, and to preserve peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

- AP