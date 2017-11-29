A Brisbane man has been hailed a hero after foiling an armed robbery and having a shotgun pointed at his face.

CCTV footage shows Andre using a bar stool to knock down a would-be thief wielding a machete at the Lord Stanley Hotel in Brisbane's east on Monday night.

"I didn't see the other guy with the shotgun until I knocked out the guy with the machete," Andre told 9 News.

The man was in the gaming room when he heard the unusual noise coming from the front bar.

"I was in the back gaming room and I heard voices yell 'stay down' and 'where's the money'," Andre said.

Footage shows thieves entering the bar and one of them being hit in the head with a bar stool.

He can then be seen stumbling around before staggering out of the bar.

One of the thieves demanded a bag filled with money from the till.

Andre says he did not realise one of them had a shotgun.

"The whole situation changed, I was facing a shotgun with him ready to fire the damn thing at me, so I done a runner and fell over as I went to the bar," he said.

No staff or customers were injured.

Queensland Police is still looking for the offenders.