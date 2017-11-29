WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it does not anticipate the government will be forced to shut down at midnight on Dec. 8.

Government funding expires that day and an extension is needed to keep the government operating. President Donald Trump and Congress' top Republican and Democratic leaders were to discuss spending Tuesday, but the Democrats — Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi — backed out after Trump criticized them on Twitter.

Trump met only with the Republicans, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says Wednesday that officials "are not anticipating a shutdown" — despite the setback.

Shah says the White House thinks everyone will be able to work together, but "the developments of the past 24 hours are discouraging."