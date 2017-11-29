WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sized up his coming week on Sunday and tweeted that it was a "big week for Tax Cuts and many other things of great importance to our Country."

But over the next 48 hours he dished out tweets and quips that put the spotlight instead on an assortment of other matters.

Ahead of a big tax vote, Trump has brought attention to Pocahontas, NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, his disputes with the news media and Democrats who are "weak on crime."

The tangents divert attention from Trump's agenda at a significant moment for his tax proposal and with several December deadlines coming up.

They also offer fresh evidence of the president's tendency to latch onto cultural touchstones and refuse to let them go.