LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some victims injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting are asking a committee in charge of distributing donations to rework a plan that would be used to divide the money.

The committee heard from victims and their relatives Tuesday during an emotional meeting. Some victims cried as they described their injuries and how they escaped the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured more than 500 on Oct. 1 after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below. He then killed himself.

The proposal calls for donations to be distributed to the relatives of the people killed and to those who were hospitalized.

Advertisement

Injured victims who weren't hospitalized told the committee they should be compensated, too.