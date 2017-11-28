MIAMI (AP) — Florida authorities are seeking to extradite a teenager caught near the Canadian border who they said is a suspected in his grandmother's killing.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the 15-year-old boy, who was stopped Friday night near the border at Buffalo, New York, according to law enforcement agents. The teen is scheduled to be arraigned in New York as a fugitive from justice on Wednesday.

Officials in Florida began looking for the boy and his 53-year-old grandmother on Wednesday after they failed to pick up the teen's father at the airport. The father had been on vacation with his girlfriend. His mother was watching her grandson while they were gone.

When the father got to his home in Neptune Beach, near Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic coast, he found it had been ransacked, according to authorities. His mother's home in nearby Mayport also was ransacked. Officials said weapons were missing from both homes and the grandmother's car was also gone.

Advertisement

The grandmother's body was found Friday in a shallow grave behind the Neptune Beach home, according to authorities.The father is a corrections officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officials previously said.

Ron Lendvay, a director of investigations and homeland security for the sheriff's office, said surveillance footage from a gas station in south-central Pennsylvania picked up the image of the teen and the woman's vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Dart, on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working with the Neptune Beach Police Department on the case.

Lendvay said an earlier warrant was issued for the teen's arrest on an auto theft charge.

The Associated Press doesn't generally identify juveniles suspected of crimes.