Authorities in California are searching for an inmate with a unique identifier - a full-face skull tattoo - after police said he went missing from a work crew in the Central Valley.

Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that inmate Corey Hughes was reported missing Monday afternoon in Stockton.

The 27-year-old, who had been sentenced on a weapons charge, was scheduled to be released in February from Honor Farm, a minimum-security facility where he was being held, authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment on the search.

Authorities said Hughes was last seen near Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard.

The sheriff's office has asked anyone with information to contact authorities.