A young British tourist has captured on video the terrifying moment she was attacked by a crocodile in far north Queensland.

A video posted on social media shows the 24-year-old woman walking along the water's edge at Cape Tribulation when the small crocodile leaps out of the water and bites her on the thigh.

The incident happened at Cape Tribulation in northern Queensland. Photo / Getty

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital spokeswoman said the woman received treatment for a bite on Monday night at Mossman Hospital and was discharged.

- AAP