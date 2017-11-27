A man allegedly behind a New Year's Eve terror plot has been arrested in Melbourne's west.

The 20-year-old Werribee man was taken into custody by Victoria Police Special Operations Group just before 3pm in Werribee yesterday, the Herald Sun reports.

Warrants were also executed at two residential properties in Werribee and Meadow Heights, as well as a commercial property in Footscray.

Victoria Police will allege the man was planning a terrorist attack for Melbourne on New Year's Eve this year.

He is now being interviewed in relation to the offences of Acts in Preparation to Commit a Terrorist Attack and Collecting Documents to Facilitate a Terrorist Act, contrary to the Commonwealth Criminal Code Act.

Victoria Police says the operation is ongoing, however police do not anticipate further arrests.

Furthermore, the arrest is not linked to any previous operational activity.

"Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police would like to reassure the community that the threat has been contained and there is no ongoing risk posed by this individual," a spokesman for the force added.

"Victoria has well tested, co-operative, counter terrorism and emergency management plans in place and constantly monitor and assess our preparedness to respond to a range of emergencies."

Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which form the Joint Counter Terrorism Team, conducted the investigation into the alleged terror suspect.

- additional reporting AAP