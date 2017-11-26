Commuters copped an unexpected view when two naked people were caught in broad daylight having sex on a busy train platform.

Passengers at Melbourne's Flinders Street Station were horrified when the two men stripped naked before dancing around a stolen pot plant and having sex.

The bizarre incident took place at about 11pm on Saturday, leaving onlookers stunned.

"The two men started taking off their clothes and getting a bit intimate," witness Samantha Lenkic told the Herald Sun.

"I've never seen anything like it, I was stunned ... it was quite gross and not clearly something I want to see."

According to Lenkic, an elderly lady started yelling at the two men telling them they were disgusting and should be fined.

She told the Herald Sun others were laughing at the incident while most onlookers were shocked at what they saw.

Both men, aged 22 and 25, were soon arrested and charged with wilful and obscene exposure and theft.