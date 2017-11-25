The White House's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been accused of lying about cooking a dessert for her family's Thanksgiving celebrations.

Americans celebrated their annual holiday last Thursday and Ms Sanders tweeted a photo of a pecan pie she claims she prepared for her family.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

The media adviser to US President Donald Trump was mocked on social media by users who argued the photo looked like a stock image taken straight off the internet, not of an actual pie cooked in someone's home.

I made this #PecanPie and the picture of it is below. I absolutely did not download the image from Google Images. I promise 🤞🏽🤥#piegate #sarahhuckabeesanders #nevertrump pic.twitter.com/5Bp20DOdcU — Dee Jackson 🏳️‍🌈 (@DeeIbdulJackson) November 25, 2017

I had a huge thanksgiving but still managed to find time to make pie for everyone #proud pic.twitter.com/VXZkGRd2nl — foxienne (@theonlyadrienne) November 24, 2017

White House correspondent April Ryan challenged Sanders to post another photo of the pie in her home, to prove she actually cooked it.

Just send a photo of your pie on the Thanksgiving table on the farm! https://t.co/gcAt1Sl32i — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press. https://t.co/gcAt1Sl32i — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

Sanders was later roasted on Twitter, with users jokingly posting images of items they too had "made themselves."

#piegate

I don't have time to build much anymore, but I made this today. In my back yard pic.twitter.com/obXN97SrWP — George D. (@xdelmar59) November 25, 2017

Don't swim much but was able to put this together in under 3 hours pic.twitter.com/5J9tVJJrpv — 👑 LJ tha Fiasco 👑 (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017

Not much of an architect but to pass the time this weekend I put this together. Just a light Friday...... pic.twitter.com/mrNuq1NKXT — 👑 LJ tha Fiasco 👑 (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017

I don't work out much these days, but managed some SICK GAINS this past weekend at the local gym! pic.twitter.com/I1K59ZWeyV — Commonwealth Courier (@altCourierSix) November 25, 2017

Sanders is yet to respond to the comments.