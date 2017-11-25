The White House's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been accused of lying about cooking a dessert for her family's Thanksgiving celebrations.
Americans celebrated their annual holiday last Thursday and Ms Sanders tweeted a photo of a pecan pie she claims she prepared for her family.
The media adviser to US President Donald Trump was mocked on social media by users who argued the photo looked like a stock image taken straight off the internet, not of an actual pie cooked in someone's home.
White House correspondent April Ryan challenged Sanders to post another photo of the pie in her home, to prove she actually cooked it.
Sanders was later roasted on Twitter, with users jokingly posting images of items they too had "made themselves."
Sanders is yet to respond to the comments.