US President Donald Trump has claimed he "took a pass" after being told he would likely be Time magazine's Person of the Year again.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

There was no immediate comment from the magazine.

Advertisement

Time named Trump Person of the Year 2016 for his effect on US society before even taking office after his surprise victory in last year's US election.

The title is not necessarily an honour - the magazine names people who have done most to influence the news in the previous 12 months.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was named Person of the Year in 1938 and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was named twice in subsequent years.

One of the fake Time covers that were displayed at Trump's golf courses. Photo / Getty One of the fake Time covers that were displayed at Trump's golf courses. Photo / Getty

However, in the past Trump has openly coveted the title, claiming that he should have been picked in 2015, when German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named.

"I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favourite," Trump tweeted in December 2015. "They picked [the] person who is ruining Germany."

In June, Time also had to ask Trump to remove several fake covers of its magazine featuring an image of him that were on display at his golf courses.

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

- AAP