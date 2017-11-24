A total of 11 people were injured after a plane from Taipei to Chicago was hit by massive turbulence on Wednesday.

Pictures emerged on Chinese-language media show the Eva Air flight in a chaotic state after experiencing severe shaking about an hour into the 13-hour flight.

The Boeing 777 landed in Chicago as scheduled. Eight injured flight attendants and three injured passengers were taken to the hospital, reports Daily Mail.

Eva Air flight number BR56 carried 178 passengers including four babies, and 21 crew members.

The plane departed Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 8:18pm on November 22 local time and was hit by the turbulence at around 9:40pm.

The plane was flying over Japan and the seat belt sign was switched on.

The turbulence apparently caused chaos in the cabin. Pictures show passengers' belongings and food in the galley thrown to the ground and flight attendants struggling to stand up.

Eight flight attendants were left injured, according to a spokesperson from Eva Air.

Two of them suffered sprained ankle and six of them had bruises. Three passengers were also said to suffer bruises.

The spokesperson said there were qualified doctors on board, who helped treat the injured people afterwards.

The plane arrived at Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 6:38pm on November 22 local time. Injured passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital.

The Taiwanese airline company said they had issued each passenger $435 (£225) "consolation money" for the inconvenience caused by the event.