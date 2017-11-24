Oxford Circus underground station has been evacuated amid reports of an incident.

Armed police have surrounded the station, on Oxford Street, while witnesses said dozens of people were seen running away in panic.

On Twitter, British Transport Police said: "Officers are responding to reports of an incident at OxfordCircus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it."

Unclear what's going on around Oxford Circus but lots of people running away from the underground station, people screaming and running into shops, lots of sirens and police on streets. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) November 24, 2017

Transport for London said on Twitter: "Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident."

The singer Olly Murs has also claimed on Twitter he is in Selfridges and that there are reports of "gun shots".

Police are clearing crowds from London’s Oxford Circus pic.twitter.com/xvgI5iWnUS — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) November 24, 2017

A video posted online by Twitter user Charlotte Terry appears to show hundreds of people leaving the area around the underground station, as police quickly secure the area.

Something happening on #oxfordcircus - Hope everyone is ok!!! pic.twitter.com/M5UQ1VNsNz — Charlotte Terry (@CharlotteTerry1) November 24, 2017

Greg Owen, 37, from London, said: "I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs."

And a witness who only wanted to be known as Emma said she heard something which sounded like "three shots."

If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing. More info when we can — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

She said: "There were shots fired on Oxford Street and then armed police ran into me and my friend.

"Armed Police were running up Argyll Street and now we're locked in French Connection."