Oxford Circus underground station has been evacuated amid reports of an incident.
Armed police have surrounded the station, on Oxford Street, while witnesses said dozens of people were seen running away in panic.
On Twitter, British Transport Police said: "Officers are responding to reports of an incident at OxfordCircus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it."
Transport for London said on Twitter: "Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident."
The singer Olly Murs has also claimed on Twitter he is in Selfridges and that there are reports of "gun shots".
A video posted online by Twitter user Charlotte Terry appears to show hundreds of people leaving the area around the underground station, as police quickly secure the area.
Greg Owen, 37, from London, said: "I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs."
And a witness who only wanted to be known as Emma said she heard something which sounded like "three shots."
She said: "There were shots fired on Oxford Street and then armed police ran into me and my friend.
"Armed Police were running up Argyll Street and now we're locked in French Connection."