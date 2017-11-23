Warning: Graphic language

The moment a man shouts "I'm a f***ing legend" - before being Tasered by police after causing a disturbance and threatening commuters at London bridge train station - has been caught on camera.

The video, filmed by a passer-by, begins with the man ranting to police inside the station: "You're all a bunch of f***ing mugs. I'm a f***ing legend and I won't f***ing have it."

Most people are seen laughing it off, which turns the man violent.

Footage shows the man shoving a number of people. Photo / Caters Footage shows the man shoving a number of people. Photo / Caters

As his behaviour escalates, the man approaches people with a fist saying: "I will smash the f*** out of all of you."

He continually shouts "I'm a f***ing legend" before pushing a young man watching. Then he pushes another man into the wall.

As a witness tries to intervene, saying "hey" to the man, the violent man walks up to them and shouts "what!?" before confronting a man wearing a high-visibility vest and a hard hat.

He continues to rant before knocking a beer out of another man's hand and shoving a woman twice as she tries to calm him down.

The man falls sidewas to the floor as he zapped with a Taser. Photo / Caters The man falls sidewas to the floor as he zapped with a Taser. Photo / Caters

He then shouts at people walking by: "I'm from Margate, right, and I will kick the f*** out of all of you."

He is also heard racially abusing a black man.

The man then starts to pick a fight with another man, before being forced out of the station by a person in a high-vis vest and a woman.

The video then cuts to the man punching someone near the ticket barricades and continually ranting before police rush towards him.

A policeman then aims a Taser towards him as the violent man has his arms out wide yelling, "do it, do it".

He is then Tasered and falls to the floor while witnesses cheer.

As the man lands, a witness screams "yes!" and another yells "legend, what a legend."

Police rush to the man and handcuff him. Photo / Caters Police rush to the man and handcuff him. Photo / Caters

Police identified the man as Alan Parker Silver, 34, of Margate, Kent.

A British Transport Police spokesperson told the Sun the Tasering happened last year in March.

Silver was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work, 150 hours of community work and fined NZ$454.

Although taken months ago, the video recently resurfaced online.