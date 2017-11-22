Jon Venables, one of the infamous killers of toddler James Bugler, is back in jail after being caught with child porn.

The 35-year-old was arrested last week after officials making a routine visit to his home discovered the 'sickening' images on his computer and alerted police.

It is the second time that the monster has been put behind bars for child porn offences, having been caught with a large hoard of images in 2010.

The killer's identity is protected by a lifelong order and has been changed four times since his release in 2001, costing taxpayers £250,000 each time.

The Sun reported that Venables, following his arrest, was then taken to a maximum security prison, which cannot be identified for legal reasons.

He is now being held there for breaching the life-long licence he and Robert Thompson were given after the brutal torture and murder of James Bulger in 1993.

The duo snatched James Bulger (inset) from outside a butcher's shop while his mother popped into a store for just a few seconds.

Venables and Thompson were both 10-years-old when they shocked Britain by abducting James, then just two-years-old.

The crime made the boys the youngest killers in modern English history and public enemy number one with millions of Brits.

The duo snatched Bulger from outside a butcher's shop in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993, while his mother popped into a store for just a few seconds.

The toddler's mutilated body was found on a railway line in Walton, Liverpool, two days later.

Venables and Thompson were found guilty of killing Bulger in November 1993 and were sentenced to custody until they reached 18.

They were freed in 2001 after serving eight years behind bars, but by 2010 Venables was back in prison for violating the terms of his release by possessing child porn.

He was freed from prison for the second time in 2013 after a recommendation from the Parole Board.

After Venables's conviction for child porn, a review discovered he had regularly breached a condition of his original release that he must not go back to Merseyside.

The probe said he would 'certainly' have been returned to jail sooner if officials had known his movements – which could have been monitored by a satellite tag.