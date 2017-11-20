Bill Clinton is facing explosive new charges of sexual assault from four women, according to highly placed Democratic Party sources and an official who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations who told author Edward Klein.

The current allegations against the former US president, who has had previous charges of sexual misconduct, stem back from when he left the White House in 2001, the sources told Edward Klein.

Bill Clinton has been notified about the four separate lawsuits against him from the women's attorneys.

As part of the ongoing negotiations, the attorneys for the women are asking for substantial payouts in return for their clients' silence.

The negotiations have reached a critical stage.

A member of Clinton's legal team has confirmed the existence of the new allegations.

If the Clinton team fail the negotiations, the four women are said to expose their accusations of sexual assault at a press conference, according to sources in Clinton's inner circle.

The new allegations took places 10 years ago, in the early 2000's, when Clinton was hired by Ron Burkle, the playboy billionaire investor, to work at his Yucaipa companies.

Clinton helped Burkle generate business and flew around the world with a flock of beautiful young women on Burkle's private jet, which was nicknamed "Air F**k One."

The four women, who have remained anonymous, were in low-level positions at the Burkle's company. The women were in their late teens at the time and claim they were sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton.

There is no evidence that points to Burkle knowing anything about these alleged assaults by Clinton.

Contacted for comment on the allegations, a member of Clinton's legal team said: "Obviously, I'm aware of [the allegations] but can't talk about them."

The new charges are likely to bring up previous allegations made towards Bill Clinton and how they were dismissed by Democrats, liberals and feminists.

Credible charges of sexual assault were previously made by Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey and many others.

Back in the late 1990s, Bill Clinton paid US$850,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee whose case led to Clinton's impeachment in the House of Representatives and his subsequent acquittal by the Senate in 1999.

A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function. Photo / Getty Images

"Bill is distraught at the thought of having to testify and defend himself against sex charges again," a Democratic Party official who is familiar with the case told Edward Klein.

"He hopes his legal team can somehow stop the women from filing charges and drag him through the mud."

The source also said that Hillary Clinton is furious that her husband is yet again entangled in another sexual scandal.

She reportedly tried to hire private investigators to find out more about these women, but Bill Clinton's lawyers told her not to interfere.

"In the past Hillary had a team of detectives that managed to silence a number of women in Little Rock who had complaints about Bill's unwanted sexual advances," said the source.

"But now Hillary admits there's a different atmosphere in our culture about sexual harassment and it's not possible to intimidate women into silence about charges once they make up their mind to speak up.

Paula Jones, former Arkansas clerical worker who brought a sexual harassment suit against former president Bill Clinton. Photo / Getty Images

"Hillary wants to remain in the public eye as a leader of the resistance to Donald Trump and play a major role in politics for years to come, including maybe even running for president again in 2020," the source continued.

"She's afraid this latest scandal could destroy the Clinton legacy and torpedo her plans.

"The relationship between Bill and Hillary has been more of a business relationship for a number of years, except when it comes to their daughter and grandchildren.

"They haven't lived as man and wife for a number of years, mostly due to Bill's running around with other women.

"It became obvious years ago that even age wasn't going to make Bill settle down and stop chasing women. Hillary has simply ignored it and lived her separate life.

"Bill spends a great deal of his time in his penthouse apartment above the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock.

"Hillary occasionally goes to Little Rock, but she refuses to stay in the apartment because she knows that's his love nest."

Edward Klein is the former editor in chief of the New York Times Magazine and the author of numerous bestsellers including his fourth book on the Clintons, Guilty as Sin, in 2016. His latest book is All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump was released on October 30, 2017.