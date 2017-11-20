It's been more than 60 days since North Korea last launched a ballistic missile, sparking fears about the health of the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, had been involved in a bitter war of words with United States president Donald Trump, as well as dramatically accelerating the country's nuclear weapons program, according to The Sun.

According to CNN, Kim Jong-un has fired 22 missiles during 15 tests in 2017, the last being on September 15.

However, the Korean Peninsula has been noticeably quiet in the last two months, which has called into question the health of Kim.

Recent pictures show Kim, 33, has ballooned in weight again, something he has struggled with in the past.

A report three years ago from spies revealed that Kim had gained 40kg since becoming the ruler of North Korea in 2011.

The Daily Star claimed he has been reported to be suffering with gout, diabetes and heart disease and hypertension, and while at a cosmetic surgery Kim was uneasy on his feet and needed a folding chair.

Lee Cheol-woo, a member of South Korea's ruling party, citing information from spies, said: "He keeps a close tab on any potential threats to his power, including the military, and he is obsessed with ensuring his personal safety.

"Because of his habitual binge eating and drinking, he is likely to develop adult [lifestyle] diseases."