We've all been there. You park your car and go shopping, only to return to the carpark and be left scratching your head - where did you park?

After a few minutes, you're reunited with your prized possession. But for one man this week, he was reunited with his car a whopping 20 years after he forgot where he parked it.

The German man reported his car missing to Frankfurt police back in 1997. Twenty years later police located the man's Volkswagen Passat at an abandoned building set to be demolished.

The car was unfit to drive and authorities managed to find the 76-year-old owner, who assumed it had been stolen, Metro reported.

Advertisement

Police said the car was exactly where the man parked it, 20 years earlier.

"The car can no longer be driven and will be sent to the scrap heap," they said.