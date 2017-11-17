Wes Goodman, a Republican lawmaker from Ohio, US, known for his Christian conservative and anti-LGBT views, has been forced to resign after being caught having sex with a man in his office.

The sex act is also an affair as Goodman is married to a woman who is at the helm of an annual anti-abortion rally called "March for Life".

The politician is known for his push for "family values".

The man he was reportedly caught having sex with in his office is not one of his employees.

The legislator with his wife Bethany.

Goodman, 33, resigned for "inappropriate conduct" shortly after being caught earlier this week.

His Twitter account has now been locked and his campaign website has been taken down.

On Twitter, he previously described himself as "Christian. American. Conservative. Republican. Husband to @Beth1027" and often tweeted about how "natural marriage" was only between a man and a woman.

On his campaign website, he outlined his views on "family": "Healthy, vibrant, thriving, values-driven families are the source of Ohio's proud history and the key to Ohio's future greatness. The ideals of a loving father and mother, a committed natural marriage, and a caring community are well worth pursuing and protecting."