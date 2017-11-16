A mother and daughter, whose family said died at each other's side, are the final two victims of the Grenfell Tower fire to be formally identified.

Victoria King, 71, and her 40-year-old daughter Alexandra Atala were among 70 people who died in the blaze, while a baby stillborn in hospital after his parents escaped the tower has also been recorded as a victim.

The huge search operation in the 24-storey block in west London is due to be completed next month, but the Metropolitan Police said they now believe all those who died have been recovered and identified, according to the Daily Mail.

After official death toll figures were challenged in the emotionally-charged weeks after the fire, police said they are confident the final figure for the number of victims is 71.

In a statement released through police, Mrs King's family said: "We were devastated to hear of our sister, Vicky's, fate, and that of her daughter, Alexandra, in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

"Some comfort can come from the knowledge that she and Alexandra were devoted to one another and spent so many mutually-supportive years together.

"They died at each other's side and now they can rest together in peace. We will remember them always."

Police and search teams have sifted through more than 15 tonnes of debris on each floor, carrying out fingertip searches on all of the building's 24 storeys.

The final inquests are due to be opened and adjourned on November 22.

In the days and weeks after the devastating fire ripped through Grenfell Tower, concerns were raised that the death toll was higher than was being reported - with an MP admitting he was "sympathetic" to the theory.

Less than two weeks after the blaze Labour's David Lammy appeared to question the official figure.

He told BBC's Newsnight he had "no idea" if the number was being covered up, but said: "What people say is that if you put the numbers out early, there could be civil unrest. That's what they say."

Five months on, after searching tonnes of debris by hand as they combed the entire 24-storey building, police confirmed the final death toll is 71.

Emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London.

In June, police indicated the figure would be at least 80, a number disputed as too low by some, who claimed a cover-up by authorities and the media.

Campaign group Justice4Grenfell even set up its own unofficial database cataloguing the victims of the fire, such was the suspicion around the official toll.

In disclosing the final death toll today, Scotland Yard explained that a number of factors contributed to the figure being less than 80.

Police received multiple missing persons reports, some under different names, and undertook the enormous task of locating some people thought to have been in the building who were actually elsewhere at the time.

Police are continuing their criminal investigation into the fire, pledging to "find the answers that so many people so desperately want".

In September, Scotland Yard said its criminal investigation may consider individual as well as corporate manslaughter charges.

A public inquiry, led by retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick, is looking at events on the night of the fire, how and why the block came to be wrapped in flammable cladding and insulation, and the response of Kensington and Chelsea Council and central Government after the fire. Hearings will take place on December 11 and 12.

Speaking after the final death toll was announced today, Commander Stuart Cundy said: "The human cost and terrible reality of what took place at Grenfell Tower affects so many people.

"Our search operation and ongoing investigation is about those people. Tragically, that night, 70 children and adults died and a baby was stillborn.

"My thoughts, and those of all my colleagues in the Met Police are with all those who lost their loved ones, those who survived, the local community and all those who live with this tragedy every day."

Mr Cundy said police had undertaken a "meticulous" search, recovery and identification operation.

He added: "Specialist teams working inside Grenfell Tower and the mortuary have pushed the boundaries of what was scientifically possible to identify people."