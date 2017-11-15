President Donald Trump had his own water bottle moment.

Trump paused an address to the nation to reach for water during a blow-by-blow account of his five-nation trip to Asia.

Trump first reached into the lectern, to no avail, and required help from others in the room to spot a bottle on a nearby table. He took another swig a few minutes later.

President Donald Trump looks for bottle water as he pauses while speaking about his trip to Asia in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. Photo / AP President Donald Trump looks for bottle water as he pauses while speaking about his trip to Asia in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. Photo / AP

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's frequent water breaks, most memorably when Rubio gave the official Republican response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union in 2013.

"When they put Marco on to refute President Obama's speech, do you remember that catastrophe?" Trump asked a campaign crowd in Fort Worth, Texas, in February 2016. Trump then began to mock him.

"He's like this, 'I need water. Help me, I need water,'" Trump said, pretending to stagger on stage.

"This is on live television. This total choke artist," he said. Trump held up and opened a bottle of water, saying, "It's Rubio."

He splashed the water around before tossing the bottle behind him on stage.

"Unbelievable," Trump said.

Rubio joked that the president needed to work on his form.

"Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time," Rubio tweeted.

People have also taken to Twitter to mock Trump on his water break.

