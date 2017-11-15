Four residents living in a high rise tower block have been rushed to hospital after their building was engulfed in flames.

Photographs posted online showed smoke and flames coming from the Coolmoyne House tower block in Dunmurry, on the outskirts of Belfast, according to the Daily Mail.

Emergency services are currently tackling the blaze which has come just months after the tragic Grenfell Tower incident in west London in June.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said four people living inside have been taken to hospital from the flats.

The flats have been evacuated and it is believed the fire broke out on the ninth of tenth floor of the building.

Locals could be seen crowding outside the tower on Seymour Hill and people have been posting on social media.

The scene at Coolmoyne House after firefighters tackled a blaze at the Dunmurry tower block. pic.twitter.com/Hl4JsENkvw — Belfast Live (@BelfastLive) November 15, 2017

David Holt wrote on Twitter: "That fire in the highrise flats in Dunmurry looks terrible! Hope everyone is ok!"

Charlie McLaughlin added: "Seeing fire services racing through Dunmurry to get into this building. Different breed....bravery beyond my comprehension."

One community worker said the fire is now "under control".

this is the current scene pic.twitter.com/xgixyhFIXV — Belfast Live (@BelfastLive) November 15, 2017

It is unclear what started the fire or whether cladding had been added to the building's exterior.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the matter was being dealt with by the fire service.

More to come.