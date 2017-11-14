Australia has voted Yes to same-sex marriage with 61.6 per cent per cent in favour and 38.4 per cent voting No.

There were 7,817,247 votes for Yes and 4,873,987 for No. A further 36,686 votes, or 0.2 per cent, were unclear.

Every state and territory recorded a majority Yes result over 60 per cent, with the exception of New South Wales, where just 57.8 per cent voted Yes.

Out of 150 Federal Electoral Divisions, 133 recorded a majority Yes response, and 17 of the divisions recorded a majority No response.

Nearly eight out of ten Australians responded to the survery, or 12,727,920 people, a rate of 79.5 per cent.

All age groups had higher than 70 per cent participation, with older voters having a slightly higher turnout.

Those aged 70 to 74 were the most likely to respond to the survey, with 89.6 per cent of eligible Australians in this age group participating. The participation rate was lowest in those aged 25 to 29 at 71.9 per cent.

But the youngest group of eligible Australians (those aged 18-19 years) were more likely (78.2 per cent) to participate than any other age group under the age of 45 years.

More women participated than men, with 81.6 per cent (6,644,192) of eligible females and 77.3 per cent (5,980,168) of eligible males participating in the survey.