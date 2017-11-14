Key Points:

Today Australia learns the answer to the $122 million dollar question - does the Australian public want same sex couples to have the right to marry?

David Kalich, the head statistician at the Australian Bureau of Statistics in Canberra, will release the results from the postal survey at midday (NZ time).

But even if the yes vote prevails then the matter does not end today, and same sex marriage will not automatically be legalised.

If it is a yes from the public, then PM Malcolm Turnbull has said a private member's bill will be debated in Parliament, with the PM pushing for a vote before Christmas.

That means getting a bill through both the upper and lower house of the Australian parliament. The ABC asked all MPs how they would vote if a bill for SSM came before the house and on their count the bill would pass.

Liberal senator Dean Smith has written the bill that has been largely supported across both sides of the house by senators on the yes side. It provides exemptions so that churches and religious organisations can refuse to conduct or provide services to same-sex weddings.

However on Monday another Liberal Senator James Paterson released an alternative bill saying his offered better protections for religious freedoms but it has already been roundly criticized by members of his own party.

The Paterson bill goes further than the Smith bill in several areas. Paterson's bill would allow service providers to refuse to participate in a same-sex wedding if that goes against their beliefs. Ironically to ensure these protections, the bill would override existing state and territory anti-discrimination and freedom-of-speech laws.

When interviewed, Paterson said his bill would give people the right to "conscientiously object and not participate".

Fiona McLeod SC from the Law Council of Australia has condemned Paterson's bill, saying it takes Australians into "uncharted waters" by allowing people to refuse to provide goods and services on the grounds of "belief, thought and conscience".

While we wait for the results to be announced (allowing Australians the same rights that New Zealanders have had since 2013), there have been other costs outside of the $122m postal survey.

Since the survey was first announced, ReachOut Australia has reported a 40% surge in young gay people seeking help. Chief executive Jono Nicholas says the process had done "indisputable harm" and his organisation had been forced to divert resources from critical mental health services.

The government's own National Mental Health Commission issued warnings about the surveys effects which were not acknowledged publicly.

If a no vote is returned, Labor leader Bill Shorten has promised that if elected Labor would legalise same-sex marriage within the first 100 days of the 2019 election. But this is Australia, a country that has five Prime Ministers since 2010 so the wait might not be that long.

If Turnbull has fumbled a basic human rights issue that other comparable countries like New Zealand have already resolved just to appease a conservative but vocal minority faction fronted by ex-PM Tony Abbott, then he will have miscalculated the generosity Australians feel towards his increasingly tenuous government.