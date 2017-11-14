In 1979, the Air New Zealand flight 901 was en route to Antarctica for a sightseeing trip.

It was meant to be the trip of a lifetime but it ended in tragedy as the aircraft crashed into the slopes of Mount Erebus after a technical error directed the flight the wrong way.

A transcript from the black box recorder reveals the crew were inexperienced with the continent's harsh weather conditions.

The recorder also reveals one of the last things the captain ever said: "Actually, these conditions don't look very good at all, do they?"

All 257 people on-board were killed.

Screams, sobbing, expletives and messages to loved ones can often be found in recordings of doomed flights.

While it is hard to describe what goes through the minds of pilots and crew as they realise their plane is doomed, those black box recordings provide some insight into the final moments of their lives.

A memorial for victims of LOT Polish Airlines flight 5055 in the Kabaty Woods outside Warsaw. Photo / Supplied

"Goodnight, goodbye, we perish!"

These were the final words from a cabin crew member on board the LOT Polish Airlines' flight 5055, which crashed on its way from Poland to New York in 1987.

The pilots lost control and the plane crashed in the Kabaty Woods just outside Warsaw in Poland.

There were no survivors.

"Don't do that!"

The pilot of the 2016 FlyDubai flight that crashed during severe wind and rain just short of the runway in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don uttered the words to a cabin crew member just moments before everyone died.

The Boeing 737 exploded into a fireball and all 62 people on board the flight were killed.

Brazilian navy sailors recover debris from crashed Air France flight 447 in the Atlantic Ocean in 2011. Photo / AP

"F***, we're dead!"

This is what the pilot of the Air France flight 447 shouted before the plane plunged into the Atlantic in 2009, killing all 228 people on board.

It took two years for the flight recorders to be recovered from the sea floor.

"That's all guys! F***!"

Vladivostok Air flight 352 lost control on its approach to Irkutsk airport in Russia in 2001.

All 136 passengers and nine crew members on board were killed.

According to the planecrashinfo.com, the pilot's last words were: "That's all guys! F***!"

The crashing Pacific Southwest Airlines flight 182. Photo / Supplied

"Ma, I love ya"

All 135 people aboard Pacific Southwest Airlines flight 182 were killed when the plane collided with a private light aircraft in 1978 in California.

Just seconds before the captain said "Brace yourself" before another crew member said: "Ma, I love ya."

"Ah, here we go"

Alaska Airlines flight 261 nosedived into the Pacific Ocean en route to San Francisco in 2000.

All 88 people aboard were killed.

The pilot's last words were reportedly "Ah, here we go".