Gable Tostee has shared a message addressing the trolls who have been threatening him on social media.

Tostee, who was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter of his Kiwi Tinder date Warriena Wright in 2016, said he was banned from Facebook for 24 hours after calling out the trolls.

"So Facebook banned me for 24 hours for warning people about a stalker who had threatened, abused and harassed me and sent porn and vicious lies (which are multiple jailable offences) to my friends because my warning supposedly violated their 'standards'," wrote Tostee, who has changed his name to Eric Thomas.

"Apparently they thought my post was 'targeting and bullying' my stalker. Yet somehow Facebook did not consider her own (criminal) behaviour to be a violation of their standards and has done nothing about it despite multiple reports from many people."

Tostee claims that his reports in which he was threaten with being "beaten within an inch of my life," has been ignored by Facebook.

"Facebook deemed that they didn't violate their 'standards' despite being criminal offences."

"I wonder if Facebook will comply with law enforcement when I lodge complaints with police against these individuals.

"I have never harmed anybody and am sick of being abused and threatened by ignorant morons.

"People think they are tough behind a keyboard, but they need a stern reminder that they are accountable for their words and actions."

Tostee was acquitted of the murder and manslaughter of Wright on October 20, 2016, more than two years after Wright died.

"I didn't have a doubt I'd be acquitted, no," he told Kyle & Jackie O on KIIS FM in March.

"But when you're left in the hands of 12 strangers, it's still not a comforting thing.

Wright fell 14 storeys to her death in August 2014, after climbing over the balcony railing of Tostee's Surfers Paradise apartment.

Wright was visiting Australia for a friend's wedding when she and Tostee connected on the dating app Tinder.

The pair met only hours before Wright died. They drunk alcohol, took selfies and had sex that evening and in the early hours of the next morning.

Wright was alleged to have thrown decorative rocks at Tostee.

Tostee admitted he and Wright argued that evening. Their altercations turned physical, ending with Tostee locking Wright outside the apartment on his balcony.

The Brisbane Supreme Court jury of six men and six women deliberated for four days before they reached a verdict. They cleared Tostee.

An hours-long audio recording capturing Tostee and Wright's conversations on the night she died was key evidence in the trial.

Tostee took the recording on his phone.

Wright can be heard screaming "No" 33 times before she fell to her death.

The prosecution argued Wright was so fearful of Tostee that she was willing to risk her life by climbing over the balcony to escape him.

Tostee's defence lawyer Saul Holt told the court Tostee acted in self-defence.

Holt argued Wright had become increasingly violent towards Tostee and that when Tostee removed Wright from his apartment he had been trying to de-escalate the situation.