A psychic who predicted Donald Trump's rise to power and the UK's exit from the European Union has a grim vision of what's waiting for us in 2018.

Craig Hamilton-Parker, a self-styled prophet, has warned the world of a number of disastrous events - including an attack on North Korea, a chemical weapons attack on a major European city and the fall of the world's economy.

The clairvoyant, who predicted Hillary Clinton would resign from politics in 2017, said on his blog: "2018 will be a year of political turmoil and environmental crisis caused by dramatic and unprecedented weather."

And New Zealand isn't immune, with Hamilton-Parker predicting the country to face another serious and severe earthquake.

Part of the Englishman's predictions is that a US warship will be sunk, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will announce their engagement, Donald Trump will dodge an impeachment attempt, and that a volcano near Naples will erupt.

He also believes a huge chunk of the Antarctic ice sheet is set to break off, while the US will lose trade in the East as China and Russia form a military and economic alliance in response to the North Korean crisis.

But it's not all bad, Hamilton-Parker predicts that Kim Jong-un's grip on North Korea will loosen, believing he'd be overthrown by his people after US forces strike a key trade route.

He says Kim Jong-un will go missing with some claiming he is living a secret life in China.

"Many of the above predictions are pretty gloomy but I feel that there will be a simultaneous growth in spirituality for the people of the world that will now start to lead us into a Golden Age," the psychic said.

"Conflict and hardship plus growing environmental problems will bring good people together and ignite a desire to seek the true purpose of human life."

ENVIRONMENTAL PREDICTIONS:

• Mount Vesuvius in Italy will erupt and Naples will be evacuated.

• There will be an increase in seismic activity - including places that have been tremor free for 1,000 years - with one very serious earthquake in New Zealand.

• The southern seas will be impassable in places due to a massive ice shelf breaking from the Antarctic.

• There will be record hurricanes in the Caribbean.

WORLD CONFLICT AND TERROR PREDICTIONS:

• A trade embargo with North Korea will fail and the US will strike at railway line and bridge to disrupt imports.

• Kim Jong-un will be deposed by his own people and he will go missing, with some claiming he is living a secret new life in China.

• A world flu epidemic, possibly linked to biological warfare started by North Korea or a terrorist group.

• Japan will pay to hire American missile defence services.

• A massive Bitcoin fraud will be uncovered and thwarted that funds terrorism and war. A well-known American company will be involved in the scandal.

• Terrorists will make an airborne chemical weapon gas attack by multiple drones on a European capital city. This could be London or Berlin - or both.

• A chemical weapon attack on a school will be thwarted at the last minute.

ECONOMIC PREDICTIONS:

• The Euro will plummet and towards the end of 2018 and into 2019, there will be riots as the steep economic decline takes hold.

• The UK and US will be hit by the weak Euro but their economies will bounce back quickly and the pound and dollar will be seen as safe havens for international money and investment.

• Denmark and Italy will pull out of the EU as the Euro crashes.

US PREDICTIONS:

• An attempt to impeach Donald Trump in mid 2018 will fail and he will become more popular as a result.

• Trump will initiate a massive trade deal with the UK ahead of Brexit that will shake the EU.

• The Mexico border wall will not be built. It will instead consist of drones and sensors.

• The US will lose trade in the East as China and Russia form a military and economic alliance in response to the North Korean crisis and US protectionism.

• A US warship will be sunk by a mine or terrorist operation.

• US will rent nuclear weapons to Japan.