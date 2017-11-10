Donald Trump's long serving head of personal security has told congressional investigators that the former Miss Universe Pageant head received an offer to send five women to his hotel room.

It was Moscow. It was during the Miss Universe 2013 Pageant.

It's the same time and place an intelligence dossier leaked shortly after Trump's election late last year alleged he had been filmed engaged in compromising sexual activities.

The US ABC News reports Keith Schiller, Trump's former bodyguard, was cross examined during a four-hour interview with investigators earlier this week.

They were examining the circumstances surrounding the President's controversial firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Private eye

Schiller, who hand delivered Trump's notice of termination to Comey in May, resigned as the President's personal body guard in September.

Schiller told the team how he had been asked to relay the offer, which he regarded to be "a joke".

He says he responded on Trump's behalf, stating the billionaire was "not interested".

Schiller reportedly said he told Trump about the incident several hours later - and the pair laughed it off.

He added he did not see anyone enter Trump's hotel room after walking him to the room that evening.

It's not known if the former bodyguard revealed exactly who made the offer to investigators.

Schiller reportedly told investigators he had no knowledge of the scandalous allegations made against his former employer relating to the 2013 stay in Moscow.

The claims were made in an unverified intelligence dossier on Trump produced by investigative firm Fusion GPS.

Former FBI Director Comey came under intense criticism for confirming his staff were investigating presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server in the week before the 2016 election, but not that he was also investigating the claims about Trump.

The dossier, representing just some of the allegations that the Trump election campaign had been supported and influenced by Moscow, was leaked after the election.

Trump has repeatedly denied the dossier's scandalous contents, saying he was well aware there would be cameras in his Russian hotel room.

Investigations continue

The House intelligence panel will interview Glenn Simpson, a co-founder of the political research firm behind the dossier, next week. Simpson struck a deal with the committee earlier this week to testify after initially baulking at the prospect.

The House panel last week interviewed Ike Kaveladze, also known as Irakly Kaveladze, who attended a meeting in Donald Trump Tower - presided over by Trump Jr - as a representative of a Russian developer who once partnered with Trump to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow.

AP reports the panel is preparing to interview a Russian-American lobbyist who attended the same meeting last year.

Akhmetshin already has been interviewed by the Senate intelligence panel, AP cites sources as saying. Akhmetshin is a former military officer who has attracted congressional scrutiny over his political activities and has been shadowed by allegations of connections to Russian intelligence.

The panel is also expected to interview Attorney-General Jeff Sessions in coming weeks, according to people familiar with the process. Politicians are interested in Sessions' knowledge about interactions between Trump campaign aides and Russians. Sessions did not attend the Trump tower meeting.

Sessions recused himself from overseeing an investigation into the Trump campaign in March after acknowledging two previously undisclosed conversations with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign. Since then, he has downplayed his own knowledge about communications between campaign aides and Russian officials and intermediaries. But former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page testified last week that he alerted Sessions of a trip he was taking to Moscow last summer.

- Additional reporting: AP