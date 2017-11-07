Two children have died after a car crashed into a southwest Sydney primary school.

Police confirmed the boys, both aged 8, suffered cardiac arrest and died in hospital after a female driver crashed her Toyota Kluger into a classroom at Banksia Road Primary School at Greenacre Tuesday morning.

Earlier, ambulance officers described the scene as a "horrific incident" and "scene of carnage".

The car was described as having driven 'inside' the classroom. Photo / Channel 7 The car was described as having driven 'inside' the classroom. Photo / Channel 7

Photos from the scene show the car, driven by a woman, 52, almost completely inside a classroom where children had been learning.

Police said the car had left the road and crashed into a classroom inside a demountable weatherboard building.

The incident took place inside the school grounds, with the driver suspected to have lost control of the vehicle while parking or exiting the school.

One witness suggested the driver may have hit the accelerator when she meant to brake.

A witness reported seeing an elderly woman at the scene who appeared distressed.

Children who were inside the classroom at the time have described the frightening disaster to the Daily Telegraph.

A student named Terek said he started crying when the car crashed into the classroom.

"The car crashed into the room ... I saw one of my friends faint ... I started crying. It sounded like a big pop," he said.

A distressing scene. More than 10 general & ICU paramedic crews on scene & 2 @NSWAmbulance Chaplains providing support to those involved https://t.co/AmfrBR85TO — NSW Ambulance (@NSWAmbulance) November 7, 2017

An uncle of one of the students at the school said it was a tragedy to see what had happened.

"You've got mothers over there fainting, you've got paramedics dealing with all the mothers and everyone is just nervous that it's their child," Isaac Tayba told the Telegraph.

"Apparently I think she (the driver) drove in there and instead of maybe pressing the brake, she might have hit the accelerator but for me there should be no cars in the school.

"There's no excuse - no mother or anyone should be driving a car in the school."

While watching vision of the scene, Sydney radio presenter Ray Hadley was astonished.

The scene outside the school. Photo / Channel 9 The scene outside the school. Photo / Channel 9

"It's gone completely into it," he said. "The whole car's inside the classroom."

At least 10 ambulance crews rushed to the scene and a police investigation is under way.

A crime scene has been established by Bankstown police officers in attendance.

Frantic parents have rushed to the school to collect children and check on their welfare.

Police are asking parents who wish to collect their children to go to the school's Boronia Rd entrance.

The road has been blocked, but one parent of each child is being allowed to approach the school gate as police try to control crowds at the chaotic scene.

The crash follows two incidents in which cars crashed into Sydney homes over the past weekend.

No one was injured in the South Windsor and Edmondson Park crashes.