The distraught family of a 13-year-old cyclist fighting for life after a car hit her and left her for dead in Melbourne are keeping a bedside vigil in hospital.

A dark-coloured BMW struck the girl on her bike at the corner of Bell and Sussex streets in Coburg on Sunday night.

The driver pulled over but then drove off again, police said.

"(They) got out of the car then and obviously had the time to think about what their next step would be, and decided to get back in the car and drive away," Detective Inspector Stuart McGregor told 3AW today.

"This is a 13-year-old girl who's left on the side of the road with significant injuries, head injuries, and dying on the side of the road.

"Everyone else is stopping, everyone else is helping her out, but this person decided, 'no I'm going to drive away and save myself instead of saving the girl'."

Police believe there was a woman in the BMW who got out after the accident, but then left the scene.

The victim's family is distraught and holding a bedside vigil at the Royal Children's Hospital, McGregor said.

It's unclear who was driving the car, but police believe the vehicle would likely have damage to the windscreen, passenger side and front of the car.

- AAP