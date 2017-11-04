This is the moment a 24-year-old who tried to send messages to underage girls for sexual gratification answered his door to paedophile hunters in his Batman pyjamas.

Warren Milne was filmed shuffling nervously in his superhero clothing while his father cried 'not again' as chat logs between his son and decoys posing as schoolgirls were exposed, reports Daily Mail.

Predator Hunters confronted Milne on his doorstep in Newcastle only for him to mutter: "I haven't done it."

He fidgets as the group tell him police are on the way to arrest him in the video on the Mirror Online.

Advertisement

Milne fidgets as he puts his hands up his grey and yellow Batman top and down his pyjamas, while the group warn him he is about to be arrested by police.

"I haven't done it," he simply mutters.

But a hunter with hard evidence of chat history between Milne and four separate "girls" says: "It's not just this one - it's multiples. Are you going to start admitting this? It makes our job easier."

Milne's father is heard saying: "Not again? Again?"

But his mother jumps to her son's defence, saying to the vigilantes: "Are you calling me a liar? We are trying to tell you he hasn't done anything."

One of the hunters replies: "He's a paedophile is what he is, because he likes to groom underage girls for sex.

"What if it was your child? What if you had a girl, 11 years old, and someone was trying to groom her for sex?"

Milne was already subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed by Newcastle Crown Court in June after committing similar offences in 2016.

He avoided prison but was banned him from communicating with people under 16.

By August 20, he was talking to what he thought were four underage girls.

Milne faces an immediate jail sentence after admitting four counts of attempting to communicate with a girl under 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification.

He also admitted one count of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he appeared via video link from prison at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court on Thursday.

District Judge Kate Meek said Milne should be sent to Newcastle Crown Court for sentence due to the seriousness of the offence.

"The offences you have pleaded guilty to will be committed to the crown court," he said.

Milne was remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 30.