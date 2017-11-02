The horrifying moment a teenager in Sydney's west was stabbed in the chest in broad daylight has been captured on camera.

The 17-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after the brazen attack in Blacktown where he suffered a single stab wound to the heart.

He manged to reach the Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown where paramedics arrived to find the teenager in a critical condition and losing a lot of blood, NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell told AAP.

The Careflight helicopter, also tasked to the stabbing, had landed on the Prospect Highway to drop its emergency medical team.

They jumped aboard the ambulance, which was rushing the teenager to Westmead Hospital, to stabilise him on the road.

A witness told The Daily Telegraph the 17-year-old appeared to not notice he had been stabbed until someone else pointed out the blood. "The blood was flowing everywhere," Molly Nauer said.

Surgeons and operating theatres were put on standby as the teenager began losing consciousness. He was rushed into surgery as soon as he arrived.

"Anyone who has sustained a penetrating injury anywhere around the heart is a concern," Chief Insp Parsell said.

"Cardiac penetrating injuries are extremely life-threatening and time is of the essence."

Officers from Blacktown Local Area Command established a large crime scene and commenced an investigation.

NSW Police later arrested another 17-year-old at a Blacktown home in relation to the incident.

Video shared on social media shows a man brandishing a large knife and fleeing the scene.

Chief Insp Parsell praised the work and co-operation of the medical teams for giving the young man the best shot at survival.

The teenager remains in a critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman told AAP on Thursday evening.

The alleged attacker was arrested at a Seven Hills home and was charged with common assault and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to face court today.

A family member said that the 17-year-old - a member of a Seven Hills/Toongabbie gang called KNS - was retaliating after a cousin had been bashed earlier in the week.