Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down."

They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Police were called to the store about 6pm. The store was evacuated as police arrived, ABC reports.

About an hour after the initial alert the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter that the gunfire had ended at the store.

"At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime scene. We will update as info becomes available," the police department said in a tweet.

It's unclear who fired the shots.

One witness reported online that there had been 'many shots fired', according to Daily Mail.